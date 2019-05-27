Reader’s Mail - Madurai

BSNL bill payment

Payment of BSNL landline bills can be made at any of the post offices in the city. But they refuse to accept payment after the due date and customers are directed to go to the collection centre functioning at East Masi Street telephone exchange. This causes much hardship to landline subscribers from far off places. The authorities are requested to make arrangements for accepting payment of landline bills by all post offices even after due date.

K. R. Rajendran,

Mahal Second Street

Clean environment

Burning dry leaves and garbage is common in Madurai. Even conservancy workers are found doing it. All are aware that burning leaves or garbage causes air pollution and it is not good for health. Residents throw garbage on vacant plots or street corners. Despite a ban, hotels continue to use plastic bags. I request the authorities concerned to create awareness among the public of the need to protect the environment.