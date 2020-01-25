Rap on the knuckles

Thursday’s ruling by the International Court of Justice where it has ordered Myanmar to protect the its Rohingya Muslim minority strikes a blow for human rights even though it might take a long time for the final verdict to arrive. The stunning role played by tiny the Gambia in this case cannot be understated.

The ruling must also be seen in the backdrop of the defence by Nobel laureate and Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her country’s stand. It has also unmasked the overwhelming nature of offences committed by the Myanmar military. Now it is for the international community to see how well this order is honoured and implemented by Myanmar (‘World’ page, “ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya”, January 24).

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu