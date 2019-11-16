The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Rafale review petitions is a shot in the arm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government (Front page, “SC dismisses pleas to review Rafale ruling, raps Rahul,” Nov.15). Had the court judgment gone against the government, the Congress and its former chief Rahul Gandhi would have vociferously demanded the resignation of Mr. Modi. Following the court verdict, the senior Central Ministers’ demand for an apology from the Congress and its leader is not only natural but also justifiable. The Congress’s new demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, citing the separate opinion of Supreme Court Justice K.M. Joseph in the case, is a diversionary tactic. The party must show some grace to accept the apex court verdict and move on.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala