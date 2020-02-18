PSA against Dr. Faesal

By slapping the draconian Public Safety Act on bureaucrat-turned-politician Dr. Shah Faesal, the Centre has proved that democracy in Kashmir has a connotation different from that in the rest of the country. The UPSC topper had become a poster boy and an icon for youngsters in the Kashmir Valley wishing to join the mainstream. Any criticism of its narrative is now being considered sedition by New Delhi. The need of the hour is to reverse all such tyrannical orders that violate the human rights of people. Also, the conversion of the paradise into a military garrison needs an immediate relook if everything is to be considered normal in J&K.
Ahmed Yaseen,
Baramulla, J&K
