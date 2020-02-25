Letters

Protests and barricades

This is with reference to the news item, “Police barricaded roads with no link to Shaheen Bagh stir” (Feb. 24). At last the truth has come out. The claims of Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders — who have said that the protests are disturbing the free flow of traffic, and causing inconvenience to Delhi commuters — stand exposed. The law enforcement machinery’s ultimate aim was to malign the agitators who are toiling to save the Constitution. The Supreme Court may do well to look into these actions by the police.

K. Malikul Azeez,

Chennai

 

