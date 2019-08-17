The most significant issue that the Prime Minister highlighted in his Independence Day speech on Thursday was of population control (“PM puts population back on govt. agenda”, August 16). While the two-child norm has been able to slow down the rate of population growth, there is a need to have smarter moves in the present situation. Apart from an incentivisation of smaller families, large families must lose state sponsored welfare benefits and privileges. An interventionist move or policy formulation must also balance sustainability without affecting the segment of a young and working-age population.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru