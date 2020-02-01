No to event

Musician and writer T.M. Krishna’s response to the Kalakshetra Foundation’s abrupt decision to revoke permission to hold the release function of his book only sheds more light on the inane arguments put forth by those in the Foundation (Page 1, “Kalakshetra says no to T.M. Krishna”, January 31). Their reasons only end up giving more credence to what Mr. Krishna tries to highlight in his book — of a Janus-faced approach and hypocritical mindset of some. The ill-advised move of Kalakshetra cuts at the very root of the cherished freedom of expression. We are still aeons removed from that famous line: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say.”

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

There is nothing wrong in Mr. Krishna’s defence that the book brings out only the reality of mrdangam makers who have been marginalised for generations. But the writer has exceeded his own brief in his book by unnecessarily including a chapter to take potshots at a community on the ethical aspects of playing an instrument made of skin. Casting aspersions on a community in this manner is totally irrelevant to the cause of marginalised sections that he is trying to espouse in the book.

What if the mrdangam vidwans succeed in finding out an alternative way of making the instrument in deference to his wish, say synthetic, then what would be the fate of these marginalised sections whose very livelihood would be under threat? As a prominent classical singer, he could have tried to find a solution by taking up the case with senior musicians in the field instead of going public. As a government unit, Kalakshetra has made the right decision in disallowing the staging of a function on its premises to prevent communal discord.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai