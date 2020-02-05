It is unfortunate that the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has repeatedly refused to entertain notices given under Rule 267, on the issue of giving space to the Opposition (Inside pages, “Debate denial irks Rajya Sabha MPs”, February 4). Undoubtedly, the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens were significant events in the recent past, if not post-Independence history. Hence, it would have been imperative to discuss and debate these issues in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, it has not been uncommon to find those inthe ruling regime launching into monologues about the CAA and the NRC from time to time. If they have the facts, the logic and reason, it is unclear why they are shying away from a debate in Parliament.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tennur, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu