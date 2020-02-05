It is unfortunate that the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has repeatedly refused to entertain notices given under Rule 267, on the issue of giving space to the Opposition (Inside pages, “Debate denial irks Rajya Sabha MPs”, February 4). Undoubtedly, the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens were significant events in the recent past, if not post-Independence history. Hence, it would have been imperative to discuss and debate these issues in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, it has not been uncommon to find those inthe ruling regime launching into monologues about the CAA and the NRC from time to time. If they have the facts, the logic and reason, it is unclear why they are shying away from a debate in Parliament.
Tennur, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.