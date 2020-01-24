Neutrality in Speakers

Since 2014, the BJP has crafted a majority in many States through horse-trading, giving a short shrift to anti-defection law; this was made possible due to manoeuvring by Speakers (Editorial, “Ending inaction,” Jan. 23). In the case of a hung verdict, the neutrality of the Speaker is compromised. The situation definitely warrants an alternative system. It is time the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is amended to make all kinds of defections illegal, including ‘two-thirds mergers’.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal