Nankana incident

While all right thinking people should condemn the attack on Nankana Sahib, it is quite amusing that political parties are using the incident to gain media attention. It is not surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to connect the incident with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The ruling party saw the incident as a godsend and used it target those agitating against the CAA. Ideally, the government should have asked the High Commissioner to visit the shrine and submit a report (“Amid fury over Nankana Sahib attack, BJP uses it to justify CAA,” January 5).
Secunderabad
