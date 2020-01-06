Letters

Nankana incident

more-in

 

While all right thinking people should condemn the attack on Nankana Sahib, it is quite amusing that political parties are using the incident to gain media attention. It is not surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to connect the incident with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The ruling party saw the incident as a godsend and used it target those agitating against the CAA. Ideally, the government should have asked the High Commissioner to visit the shrine and submit a report (“Amid fury over Nankana Sahib attack, BJP uses it to justify CAA,” January 5).

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:14:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/nankana-incident/article30487631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY