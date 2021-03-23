Maharashtra events

The report, “Charges against Anil Deshmukh are serious, says Sharad Pawar” (Page 1, March 22), leaves the reader incredulous. It is very unlikely that top political leaders were kept uninformed about the alleged extortion racket. Therefore, to single out one Maharashtra Minister is foolhardy. It is also likely that the government will go soft on those alleged to be corrupt lest more murky dealings get uncovered. To expect a fair investigation into the sordid goings-on is akin to living in a fool’s paradise. The situation has reached a point of no return.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It all started with an SUV laden with gelatine sticks, parked near the residence of India’s leading business tycoon; the whys and the wherefores of which are still a deep mystery. The tragic death of a businessman in suspicious circumstances have made the case all the more frightening.

The unfolding drama, no less exciting than a movie plot, with its sordid details, has shone the spotlight on the darker side of the police force. But all politicians and police officers cannot be tarred with the same brush. There are many who retain their moral compass. Police reforms are only on paper.

As is to be expected, the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to make political capital out of the issue.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu