Letters to the Editor — February 15, 2022

No to war

The world needs to get together at this crucial hour to defuse the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The globe is in the vicious grip of the pandemic, and cannot afford disruptions to peace. A war-like situation in these days of advanced technologies and weaponry is unimaginable. One hopes that wisdom prevails.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Yogi controlled

It is shocking that a yogi reported to be dwelling in the snow-clad Himalayas had close proximity to the chief of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and was able to call the shots (Inside pages, “A yogi behind former NSE MD’s orders: SEBI”, February 14). It belies one’s imagination that a yogi was able to “influence” the chief person in a number of ways. That the head of the NSE was able to get away with it — a murky episode indeed — is also strange. Only a thorough and credible probe will unravel all dimensions to the story.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

One wonders why the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has not found it necessary to hand over the case to the CBI in order to uncover all the irregularities committed by the former NSE head, including the identity of the ‘master controller’ yogi. The whole story appears to be mired in mystery and the nation wants a transparent inquiry. The imposition of fines appears to be cover-up. The names of beneficiaries through stock exchange manipulations and their nexus with the NSE need to come to light through an independent and credible inquiry.

K. Natarajan,

Madurai

The Companies Act, 2013 envisaged the appointment of independent directors with a view to ensuring among other things, unbiased decision making, protection of stakeholders’ interest, and, above all, withstanding any kind of pressure from the owners in a corporate entity.

SEBI, while formulating this policy, would have trusted that professional directors would give their 100% for the ethical conduct of business. It is very difficult to believe that others were not in the know of the events that happened over a long period of time.

The regulator should have a relook at the duties and responsibilities of independent directors. Their role as watchdogs should be made more specific.

Subramanian V.,

Chennai

Sold

Lights, camera, auction... the Indian Premier League uses the right word when it comes to fishing for the choice catch. Loyalty and human dignity are the last words you would like to use in such a commercial show business where the parties concerned are more worried about the glowing dots in a sales graph.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu