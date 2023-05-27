Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Parliament is the temple of democracy (“Rethink boycott decision, Nirmala tells Opposition,” May 26). Opposition parties must reconsider their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. While they may have their reasons, this building and what it stands for deserves respect from every citizen of this country. In politics, friends and foes change quickly. A party boycotting the event today may come to power in the future and its seat will be at the Central Vista and nowhere else.

It reflects poorly on India’s image abroad that instead of unitedly celebrating the inauguration of the new and magnificent Parliament building, Opposition parties are boycotting the event. Parliament belongs to all parties.

India has a parliamentary form of government, but that does not detract from the fact that the President is the titular head under the Constitution. This being the case, it is not clear how the Prime Minister is inaugurating the new Parliament building without inviting the President. It defies all constitutional principles and makes loud the BJP’s political hegemony. It is also an insult to women and Adivasis as the BJP made much ado of the fact that it chose Droupadi Murmu for the post of President. Rightly and thoughtfully, all the Opposition parties have decided to protest.

Crowns and sengols belong in monarchies (“Amid Centre’s Tamil outreach, historical claims under scanner,” May 26). They have no place in a sovereign, democratic, republic except in museums. The use of a sceptre originated in the idea that the ruler was a shepherd of his people. Such an idea should be anathema to citizens of a sovereign democratic republic.

The sceptre and crown are symbols of royal power. We saw them at the coronation of King Charles III. The sceptre was rightly kept it in a museum instead of the Parliament building since a symbol of royal power is out of place in a symbol of people’s power (“Evidence thin about govt’s claim on sceptre,” May 26).

It is disheartening that so many cheetahs have died in Kuno. (“Two more cheetah cubs die at Kuno Park; one unwell,” May 26). One wonders whether adequate attention was given to factors such as the weather before these cheetahs were brought from Namibia. More deaths cannot be ruled out. The government must identify what makes these wild cats vulnerable to sickness and take a considered and pragmatic decision before importing more cheetahs.

