Letters to the Editor — February 23, 2022

Fodder scam verdict

The CBI special court has proven that justice is equal for one and all (Page 1, “Lalu gets 5-year jail in fifth fodder scam case”, February 22). In scams such as this one the prime assets of the accused have to seized and exemplary punishment awarded. The nation cannot be looted.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

There appears to be the relentless pursuit of Mr. Prasad even as those guilty in other grave cases are nowhere near facing the law. There are so many fugitives abroad and who have literally cleaned out the bank. What happens to them?

M.Y. Shariff,

Chennai

Russia’s moves

With Russia recognising the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics, the “conflict” has taken a new turn. The response of NATO will be an interesting one. If it intervenes in a military way, full-fledged conflict could break out. If it imposes sanctions on Russia, then Europe’s energy crisis may get aggravated. And if nothing is done, it will signal a weak U.S., unable to check global developments.

Abdul Rahman,

Dilli Darwaza Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh

Clear win

It was a David-and-Goliath moment in chess (‘Sport’ page, “Praggnanandhaa pulls off stunning win over King Carlsen”, February 22). The stunning win would do a world of good in boosting the confidence level of the unassuming lad as well as those of other aspirants from India who dream of making it big in the world of chess. His tender shoulders are, hopefully, robust enough to carry forward the glowing legacy that Viswanathan Anand carried with elan.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

It was Viswanathan Anand who boosted Indian chess. Master Praggnanandhaa is sure to ensure more laurels.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

Hearing today

So, the Pegasus plea will be heard today (Inside pages, February 22). The public has been left wondering why Israeli military-grade software has been used to spy on citizens. Was this needed? We must be told why, if it was so important — and expeditiously.

Mani Natarajan,

Coonoor, The Nilgiris