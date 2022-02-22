Letters to the Editor

No to war

Revolutions, two World Wars, and now the prospect of another World War with the all too real use of atomic weaponry that could cause millions upon millions of casualties and deaths.

The free world calls upon the Russian President to reconsider and withdraw his troops and equipment and sit down with the Ukraine leader and other world leaders to stop the insanity of provoking a world war.

Peaceful co-existence should be the top priority for Russia. Has the Russian leader learned nothing from past tragic events? The free world is watching.

Herbert W. Stark,

Mooresville, North Carolina, U.S.

More confrontational

Non-partisan Governors — if they ever exist — are supposed to help in the running of an efficient State administration. But some of the present Governors appear to be exceeding their brief and have become a hindrance to elected Chief Ministers (Inside pages, “Allow removal of Governors: Kerala govt.” and “CPI(M) walks a tightrope in Governor row”, both February 21). There is an urgent need to re-examine the purpose of this post. Being at loggerheads with Chief Ministers does not help the cause of federalism. At the same time, the ruling party at the Centre, irrespective of political affiliation, usually has its list of favourites for this post. It is almost as if the post of Governor has become the haunt of persons who are selected on the basis of their ability to needle the Chief Minister concerned!

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Why is it that the Governors of some States are intent on confrontation with the constitutional head? As a nominal head of the State, the chemistry between Governor and State government must be cordial to enable governance to function well. While the Kerala government’s demand to remove Governors might lead to problems, the Centre must try and sort out the festering issues by having checks and balances in place for Governors.

Kamil S.V.,

Androth Island, Lakshadweep

The ongoing ‘skirmishes’ between Governors and certain State governments only reinforce the point that Governors are essentially required to play a proactive rather than a provocative role as far as overall governance is concerned. Perhaps there is a need to institutionalise a ‘collegium’-like system for the appointment of Governors. In the context of ensuring much-talked about cooperative federalism, Governors should be made accountable to State legislatures for their actions.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

There seems to be a pattern: when Centre and State are ruled by the same party, smooth conduct is certain and guaranteed.

Any change in this ‘formula’ leads to recurring conflicts, disagreement or spats. There needs to be a public debate on the role of Governors.

B.V.K. Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

Schoolgirl case

A High Court judge referring to the CBI the case of a schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu ending her life, suspecting an ‘angle of conversion’ is debatable. It may not be the correct diagnosis as there needs to be a probe into the girl’s familial issues. Perhaps judges need to look into the world of literature which reveals life in its many dimensions; there is no place in law for prejudices.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai