Letters to the Editor

Bank frauds

It is shocking and disconcerting that corporate bank frauds are still happening despite ‘abundant’ internal and external audits (Inside pages, “ED initiates probe into ₹22,842-cr. bank fraud”, February 17). It can be safely said that most such frauds occur after the fraudsters have gained the confidence of the banks concerned and then proceed to cause much havoc. Slack bookkeeping can cause problems too. Such cases also highlight the difference in the way the small and large borrower is treated. In the case of a small borrower, even the slightest issue has banks sending them a flurry of warnings and notices. It is a deep mystery how big borrowers escape scrutiny. Perhaps on detecting frauds, banks ought to file criminal cases and plead for immediate arrest. Playing with the money of small savers is inexcusable.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,

Hyderabad

Resigned

It is unfortunate that Ashwani Kumar, a senior Congress leader of some stature, has chosen to quit the party even as it struggles to revive itself. He enjoyed power and occupied prestigious positions when the Congress was in power. To now ditch the party is opportunistic. Witnessing so many leaders leaving the party after enjoying power and prestige leaves one to wonder whether there are any ethical and moral values left in Indian politics.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

To be fair, the Congress party has had to endure overt and covert annihilation strategies deployed by the mighty BJP, but the role of inner party squabbles cannot be brushed aside. It is high time that those who matter in the Congress examine why there are still defections and resignations.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Bappi Lahiri

In the passing of Bappi Lahiri, the nation has lost a musician who knew the pulse of the common man and had him dance and croon to his magical tunes. He was the master of melody.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

It was Bappi Da who introduced India to disco, filling the lives of many with memorable music and much happiness. He will also be missed for his optimism and positive outlook on life.

Tarun Patidar,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh