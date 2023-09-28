Letters to The Editor — September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Cheetah project

Why cannot we just let the cheetahs be? Instead of importing more cheetahs (Page 1, “Cheetahs may be flown in from new countries”, September 27) I would suggest that we return the cheetahs already brought in from Namibia and South Africa since we seem to be unable to take care of them, whatever be the reasons. There seems to be an attempt to try and score a brownie point in time for the next general election. Will we try next to relocate blue whales from the Pacific into the Indian Ocean?

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

When the weather conditions do not seem to be favourable to the cheetahs in our region, then why is a decision being taken to bring more cheetahs from other countries?

Perhaps India should try and manage with whatever cheetahs it has left to build the population.

Murali Mohan P.V.,

Chennai

Salt intake

Is the ICMR survey of salt intake by Indians unrealistic for the sub-tropical climate of India? The humid weather across most parts of the country makes people sweat more when they go out. Is more extensive research needed (Inside pages, “Indians eat more salt than WHO recommendation, September 27) taking the sub-tropical conditions in India into account, before falling in line with the recommendations?

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Veteran actor and Phalke

Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of India’s finest actresses and fondly remembered for her iconic roles in Kaagaz ke Phool, Guide, Pyaasa, C.I.D. and Khamoshi. What distinguishes her is that she has worked in both mainstream and arthouse movies with ease. She also helped set standards for onscreen decency .

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh