Letters to The Editor — September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The row with Canada

The U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, has told a Canadian television network that it was intelligence from the “Five Eyes” that prompted Canada to link India. There is also the line that White House has conveyed its “deep concern” over the issue, with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivian going to the extent of saying that Washington is giving India no “special exemption” in the matter. These are very strong words. Curiously, the Canadian leader boasts of having “credible allegations”. It is India’s stand that no credible evidence suggesting India’s involvement has been shared by Canada, a claim not refuted by Canada. The situation is getting uglier by the day, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast, also posing the greatest foreign policy challenge the government has faced. A more nuanced approach is needed. Foreign policies should not be made hostage to domestic compulsions. This should hold good for both India and Canada.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

It is in our interests, the interests of Canada and the interests of democracy that the seemingly serious issues between India and Canada are resolved. Of greater importance is the need to prevent the creation of circumstances of distrust. The very charge that individuals or institutions of government of India were involved in the killing should not have occurred even in the form of an allegation.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

The demand by the U.S. for “accountability” exposes the double standards of the West. America has eliminated ‘terror agents’, proclaiming such incidents to be a major victory. The same logic would apply to the Indian side — as an act to defend the nation. An amicable solution at the earliest is indispensable for the well-being of the diaspora of Canada and India.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

A shame

It is most unfortunate that a Member of Parliament used derogatory words against another MP, in Parliament. In the speech made by ‘victim’ MP, there is nothing specific for other MP to have reacted the way he did. The other unforgivable aspect is that two high-profile and senior MPs seemed to be appreciative of what was being said.

It must be made clear to all MPs that they need to be more responsible.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru