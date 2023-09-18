HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — September 18, 2023
September 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The path ahead

With as many as 28 Opposition parties on board the INDIA bloc has begun to fancy its chances of upsetting the NDA’s apple cart. But it would certainly be a tall order. While surveys have predicted that the chances of the NDA retaining power are good, the results of the Assembly elections that precede the Lok Sabha election could present a clearer political picture.

Much would hinge on whether the Opposition parties are on the same page when it comes to crucial matters such as seat sharing and putting up common candidates. The performance of INDIA in the larger States would have a bearing on the final results.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

News anchors

The decision by the INDIA bloc to keep certain news anchors at an arm’s-length is because some of these anchors are known to play judge, jury and executioner. News anchors are expected to be non-partisan. If they lean towards a particular party, the purpose of conducting a well-rounded debate is defeated.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Wildlife protection and AI

Poaching is one mode of crime that eludes the law as it is difficult to detect. India’s wildlife deserves a chance to flourish with the advent of Artificial Intelligence in nabbing poachers (Page 1, September 17). The system should be extended to all wildlife sanctuaries in India.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

