Letters to the Editor — October 4, 2021

The Mahatma

I often wonder what the response of the Mahatma would have been to our many problems: farmers’ suicides, unplanned growth of our cities, widespread corruption. and even the failure to deal with mass poverty. Gandhiji would have certainly highlighted the unending pursuit of material comforts as a basic cause. He would have certainly used his moral force to implement reforms. He would have persuaded both the Central and State governments to revamp government administration. He would have also been the first to put into practice what he was preaching.

Narendra M. Apte,

Pune

It is unfortunate that the legacy of the Mahatma — service to humanity and non-violence — is fast vanishing in today’s politics and society. His picture is framed on the walls of every government office and in cabins, but his ethical values are missing. Narcissistic political parties have forgotten how he maintained democracy even within a large party such as the Congress. The bureaucracy has still to propagate his desire of equality for all.

Chirag Dahiya,

Hyderabad

At the border

China’s deployment of its troops in large numbers across Eastern Ladakh is disheartening. Any confrontation at this time is bound to worsen India-China ties. Good sense must prevail to avert a confrontation.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu