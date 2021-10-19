Letters to the Editor — October 19, 2021

Kerala’s rain fury

Heavy rainfall during the retreat of the Southwest monsoon is a rare phenomenon in Kerala. That unexpected torrential rain, accompanied by landslides in the southern and central parts of the State, is wreaking havoc on the physical infrastructure is a grim pointer to the growing vulnerabilities of the coastal State to adverse weather events. Climate change mitigation and adaptability measures should be taken up on a war-footing. While rescue and relief efforts have improved, the country needs to vastly improve its climate change-resilient infrastructure.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sidhu again

After a lull, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has commenced his usual outbursts. What Mr. Sidhu desires is that the government should be subservient to him and that he should have a greater say in all key administrative decisions. The image of the Congress party has already taken a beating following the ignominious exit of the stalwart, Captain Amarinder Singh. The Congress president needs to crack the whip.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Tamil Nadu governance

The unprecedented and mammoth victory of the DMK in the local body elections in Tamil Nadu is recognition the people have given to the government, particularly for the implementation of people-oriented schemes in such a short time. One believes that the Chief Minister is on track to make the State regain its shine. Other leaders and cadres of the DMK should also realise their responsibilities and perform their duties honestly, keeping only the welfare of the people supreme. The Chief Minister should not hesitate to take severe action against anyone found to be involved in corruption or unlawful activities.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Back to the Tatas

The Government’s move to give up its entire stake in Air India is a bold decision. The Tatas winning the bid is for the betterment of India’s national airline. I have felt a special affinity for the airline, having also been a VIP card holder until recently. Till its nationalisation, passengers were assured of the Maharaja’s exemplary service besides travelling on a profit-making airline. The new development should lead to the return of its glory. One also hopes that its much loved logo, the Centaur, returns.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai