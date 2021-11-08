Letters to the Editor — November 8, 2021

Hospital inferno

Every time there is an accident, in this instance, a shocking hospital fire, governments come up with a platitude that stern action would be taken and ex gratia to be doled out to the families. However, everything is back to square one after some time. Delinquency on the part of the hospital concerned and the reactive nature of the Government only pave the way for more such incidents. The Government ought to forge a durable solution. Exemplary punishment ought to be given which may act as a deterrent (Page 1, November 7).

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The tragedy only drives home the point that the medical authorities concerned have really not taken “intensive care” of the patients. Alas! It is imperative that staff, especially in critical sectors, show diligence in their work.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Safety concerns, sadly, have never been a priority, and one wonders how probes being ordered after tragedies help the cause if corrective steps are never given the importance they deserve. The authorities must realise that compensation can never compensate for precious lives lost. There has to be a focus on safety measures.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Bravo!

The decision by legendary Caribbean cricketer Dwayne Bravo to hang up his boots as far as international cricket is concerned is sure to create a vacuum in Caribbean cricket. It could well have been the last World Cup game in West Indies colours for Chris Gayle too. Both took West Indian cricket to great heights after the Clive Lloyd-era. Apart from their cricket, one is sure to miss the conspicuous calmness of Gayle and the Calypso dance of Bravo.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai