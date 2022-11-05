Letters to The Editor — November 5, 2022

State of Pakistan

There was a hue and cry in Pakistan when U.S. President Joe Biden very recently said “it maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. The assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has proved that Mr. Biden’s words have been prophetic (Page 1, November 4). Political assassinations, coups, and social unrest have wreaked havoc in the South Asian country. The tango of the polity, military, the ISI and fanatics is blurred. The situation is scary and unpredictable.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan must identify all terror dens and destroy them before they finish off Pakistan itself. One wonders whether there will be peace, prosperity and progress in Pakistan. There is also the subject of who has control of the nuclear button.

Madhu P.V.,

Secunderabad

Adrift on climate action

It is unfortunate, as a number of Editorial page articles have highlighted, that despite multiple conferences, the global community has not been able to address the issue of climate change in an equitable manner. Just as how COP26 ended without a strong line, COP27 in Egypt could well end up this way. The lack of political will and narrow and vested interests are to blame. In this backdrop, the real victims, namely, small island developing states, vulnerable nations and the younger generation need to lead the show.

Megha Ajith,

North Paravur, Ernakulam, Kerala

Gujarat data

An important issue that was not highlighted in the CSDS-Lokniti series on Gujarat was the issue of unemployment. It would have been relevant to have had the data on this.

M.G.K. Murty,

New Delhi

Tackling invasive species

The Tamil Nadu government’s plan to use wood from the Senna spectabilis (an invasive plant) in paper making will greatly aid environmental restoration and tribal empowerment. Such a plan needs to be emulated by other States in enabling forest restoration.

Vinay Budanur,

Bengaluru