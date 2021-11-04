Letters to the Editor — November 4, 2021

Bypoll battle

The by-election results have thrown up a mixed bag for the BJP and the Congress (Page 1, November 3). The sheen of the BJP could be fading a bit which could be attributed to contemporary events and issues. It could be a reminder to the party to make course corrections.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The results are an amber light for the ruling BJP. The ailing Congress may have spotted a green light and needs to act with confidence.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Mamata Banerjee has again proven that she is invincible in West Bengal and could now have the potential to achieve success outside West Bengal. The by-elections show that however formidable the election machinery and the resources of the BJP may be, it can be beaten.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

The road from Glasgow

The green commitments that India made at COP26 are bold (Page 1, November 3). The Indian “assurances” look ambitious as they require many structural adjustments in the management of the economy. The launching of a project to develop infrastructure for small island nations (IRIS) is also a significant gesture to handhold vulnerable countries. Arguably, in the context of resilient climate change adaptation, the developing nations should be adequately supported in green technology transmission and climate financing. The Lancet has also recently described climate change as the defining narrative of human health. Let us hope COP 26 makes a difference.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Shifting from fossil to non-fossil energy by the developing nations requires the very latest technology, apart from funding. Unless the developed countries undertake to transfer technology, all the efforts of the developing world will come to naught. In addition, defining concrete and productive action to be taken by the world during the current decade and achieving the emissions targets being committed by nations for 2030 are crucial.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The Prime Minister of India finally pledging India to set a net zero emissions goal and date is a wake-up call for the rest of the world. Having said that, steps to slash carbon emissions by a very large percentage ought to start from this very moment.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Brands and message

As one who belongs to the millennial generation, I feel proud that the efforts made by many of the creators of brand campaigns and advertisements are paying off and make us understand and appreciate the essence of today’s hybrid culture. If some object to the ideas presented by these brands, they have only their narrow thinking to blame.

Suman Kumari,

Faridabad, Haryana

The prime aim of advertisements should be to create awareness/interest about the products, in a manner that is best understood. Even peppy advertisements can only boost the sale of products to some extent. The majority of sales have to happen based on the ‘merits’ of the products.

V.S. Jayaraman,

Chennai

Internal reservation

The judgment of the Madras High Court on reservation is in the right direction. Constitutional reservation is available to those who are socially and economically backward. But for a reservation within a reservation — as here, where 10.5% was earmarked for the Vanniyars within the 20% quota for the OBCs — calls for compelling data to show that they are so exceptionally backward that they deserve such internal reservation. Since such data was lacking, the court struck it down as otherwise caste reservation would lapse into casteism which should be avoided.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai