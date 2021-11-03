Letters to the Editor — November 3, 2021

India’s green push

One believes that the Prime Minister was not carried away by the surcharged environment around the COP26 summit before committing to the year 2070 as the country’s targeted date for achieving zero net emission (Page 1, November 2). There is no doubt that we need to pay heed to the stark warnings on the disaster that looms over the world community. In this, the developed nations should walk the talk. For India, the immediate priority should be to accomplish targets earmarked for renewable energy goals, electric vehicle change and increasing forest cover, to cite only a few examples. Our dependence on coal-fired thermal power plants cannot be wished away in a day. New technologies in running these plants must be explored. The constitution of a task force to monitor progress at periodical intervals would help identify the grey areas that need attention.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

India’s target year is not a believable statement. Climate change is for real and is already in effect, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Mumbai being examples of drastic change. Coal consumption should be reduced. Green cover has to be restored, with stringent targets set and reviewed every few months. Every single day is important in addressing the dangers of climate change and warming.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The world faces a cataclysmic future and has to act without any delay. Nations must now prepare for grassroots actions rather than make dubious commitments. After all, the earth is what all of us have in common.

Anubhav Nautiyal,

Patiala, Punjab

It is high time the governments of the world stopped running after the notion of growth and development which is unsustainable. In the name of ‘ease of doing business’, the Central and State governments of India are glossing over the necessary environmental checks. In Kerala for instance, the wrath of the elements does not seem to have created any awareness. Environmentally catastrophic projects such as the SilverLine high speed railway need to be shown the door. The proponents of unsustainable development should keep in mind what Clive Hamilton says in his ominous book, Requiem for a Species: Why We Resist the Truth about Climate Change: “Humanity’s determination to transform the planet for its own material benefit is now backfiring on us in the most spectacular way so that the climate crisis is for the human species now an existential one.”

Sukumaran C.V.,

Kongad, Palakkad, Kerala

On cryptocurrencies

The major objective of a monetary policy is to enable the stabilisation of prices and economic growth. India’s central bank has done fairly well in this. When one comes to cryptocurrencies (OpEd page, “The crypto conundrum”, November 1), there is need for regulation. To put it in simple words, the emergence of cryptocurrencies in the midst of economic upheavals is like playing an IPL cricket match when regular formats of the game of cricket are in place. When speculative tendencies exist there needs to be a framework of regulation.

T. Chandramouli,

Chennai

Team India

After a very disappointing performance that resulted in Pakistan inflicting a crushing defeat in the T20 World Cup match, the Indian team again put up an uninspiring display against New Zealand. There is probably much more than meets the eye. The BCCI, the coach and the captain, should make a sincere assessment. This is the least they owe to the ardent fans of Indian cricket.

S.N. Srinivasan,

Bengaluru