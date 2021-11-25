Letters to the Editor — November 25, 2021

A mother’s fight

The case of Anupama S. Chandran of Kerala and her son has been riveting (Inside pages, “DNA tests confirm Kerala woman’s claims on baby”, November 24). It is also a commentary on the adoption system in India. What shattered me the most is the plight of the foster parents who legally followed every procedure only to have the baby taken back. Though this case has a political angle, which may make it a special one, it could discourage people from adopting children. We need to have better standard operating procedures and checks that ultimately encourage adoption without trauma.

Vineesha Badabhagni,

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

The case has shaken the foundations of the political, social and cultural spectrum that Kerala is. The valiant fight by the young mother will have an impact on Kerala’s society.

N. Rajasekharan,

Ariyannur, Thrissur, Kerala

Parliamentary steps

The article, “‘Go back to committees’ is the farm laws lesson”, (Editorial page, November 22), implying that the Centre has wantonly swerved from its stand, either referring the Farm Bills to the Standing Committee or a Joint Selection Committee, as ought to have happened, should be viewed in the proper perspective it deserves. Two pertinent questions which need plausible answers from the Centre are: the reason for not referring the contentious farm Bills in question to the Standing Committee, which has been the regular practice, in existence so far. Is this not shrouded in mystery?

The second is why the farmers were not taken into confidence prior to the ordinance.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Kodaikanal besieged

The hordes of tourists flooding Kodaikanal is nothing short of wanton destruction of this fragile ecosystem. Local people are bewildered and ask if this is revenge tourism! It is truly debilitating anyway you look at it. Driving is impossible with traffic snarls, road rage and gridlock for the most part. This is not in the interest of tourists, residents, and eventually the hill station itself. Mounds of garbage and an unbearable stench herald the dawn. During the pandemic, the e-pass system worked most effectively. It is the only practical solution to a nightmare now.

M.E. Avari,

Kodaikanal