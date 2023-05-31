Letters to The Editor — May 303, 2023

May 31, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Sengol, Parliament

In all the analysis of the Sengol’s significance, the narrative should revolve around the Sengol’s rich heritage and its significance in the context of civilisational tradition. The objections raised by the Opposition parties must be addressed within the democratic framework. Meanwhile, had Lord Mountbatten handed over the sceptre as a symbol of transfer of power, the British themselves would have publicised the event. But they did not. And Jawaharlal Nehru, for his humility and modesty, would not have accepted symbols of monarchy. On the contrary, he must have treated the sceptre as a mere gift.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

With reference to a report, about the museum failing to identify the Sengol, I disagree with the reason given — that the faulty labelling happened because it was in a tongue that the staff could not read. I would rather go with Nobel Prize winning Indian economist Amartya Sen’s observation — of a ‘general lack of enthusiasm in chronicling events’ that plagued ancient India, in sharp contrast to China’s meticulous ways (The Argumentative Indian, China and India, p.76). Unfortunately, we continue to exhibit a similar apathy and indifference in preserving our treasures.

Rajesh Sankaranarayanan,

Bengaluru

It was meaningless to call the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a symbol of the aspirations of 140-crore people, as one has visuals of pavement dwellers in many an Indian town and city. It is also shocking that an electrician has claimed that many of the bulbs and fittings in the new Parliament are made in China. How is this the rise of an “Aatmanirbhar bharat“ (self-reliant India)?

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

CSK’s win

That the coveted IPL trophy was won by the Chennai Super Kings team is an example of nothing being impossible if there is teamwork backed by grit, guts and gumption. The nail biting finish proved that cricket is one such game that can leave anyone spellbound with its magic. Overall, the tournament showcased the talents of the young and the old. The future of cricket is really bright.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala