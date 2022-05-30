Letters to the Editor — May 30, 2022

Eight-year rule

It is not clear whether the actions and inactions of the ruling regime in the past eight years do or do not cause shame (Page 1, “Did not cause shame in eight-year rule: Modi”, May 29). But in the past eight years, the regime has earned its due share of fame for creating an optics. To be fair, every government will have its own share of successes and failures. But what is the point of projecting it as if it was a case of ‘everything went very well during the past eight years’, even if it is a strategy to win over the electorate in the State elections?

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

What about the disastrous demonetisation? What about the equally calamitous COVID-19 lockdown that left many an Indian stranded and even dying on the roads and highways? What about the communal cul-de-sac? What about the disastrous management of the second COVID-19 wave? These have undoubtedly left Indians bow their heads in shame.

Dr. George Jacob,

Kochi, Kerala

NCB probe

Transparency, accountability, objectivity and prudence are the cornerstone of prosecution in a criminal offence. It also requires concrete evidence and conclusive proof (Page 1, “Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Mumbai ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case”, May 28). These aspects, however, appear to have been lacking in this sensational incident. A few pertinent questions that arise are: why was Aryan Khan targeted at all? Was there some hidden agenda? How will his mental agony, humiliation and the miscarriage of justice be recompensed? The image and the reputation of the NCB have taken a beating

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

One could take a generous view that Mr. Khan being given a clean chit by the NCB, by itself may be of lesser note as investigations do take time. It is the engineered sensation behind such episodes that should be of greater concern. There is a growing tendency of the visual media to act as judge and jury. Investigating officers step into the limelight with unsubstantiated bytes. Narratives get moulded and the accused have to wait long for redemption — as is the present case. The Sushant Singh Rajput case followed a similar script. And we are still in the dark on its final development.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai