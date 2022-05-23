Letters to the Editor — May 23, 2022

Reining in inflation

One has to infer that two reasons should have prompted the Government to make its sudden announcement of duty cuts on petroleum products and a subsidy of ₹200 on LPG cylinders They are: the common man’s resentment over galloping prices of essential commodities and State Assembly elections. However, the reduction in taxes cannot be called significant as piecemeal increases have already been made. There is also no relief for middle class consumers of LPG.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

It is for the Centre to ensure that the benefits are actually delivered to consumers. The Indian experience is that whenever there is a price rise, the ‘benefit’ is gleefully “passed on” immediately to the consumer.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

After the recent elections in five States, the prices of fuel have shot up. The Government must realise that people cannot be fooled with the slogan “It is always people first for us”. Corporate taxes have been reduced and bad loans (again linked to corporates) written off. When will the common man be thought about?

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The LOC

What kind of a nation are we living in where the Government is shy to own up the ‘tough stance’ it decides to adopt against its own citizens? Why cannot look-out notices be served well in advance? The sly nature of operations does cast a shadow on the Government (Page 1, ‘Special’ report, May 22).

Dr. George Jacob,

Kochi, Kerala

Courts must act fast

The unfortunate situation of communal elements trying to spread disharmony stems from the manner in which the Babri Masjid was allowed to be demolished. It is a blunder that some courts are entertaining claims by communal elements, which is in contravention to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. It is an open secret that such moves are being encouraged by the powers that be with a motive to reap political benefits.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

‘Ideas for India’ meet

The tone and tenor of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s observations on the Indian Foreign Service and “polarisation”, on an international platform, might give room for criticism, but it is hard for anyone with objectivity to ignore the importance of “conversation” to deal with both national and international challenges. Hardball diplomacy always comes with pitfalls that would boomerang on the practitioner of the style, whereas conversational diplomacy always provides scope for empathy and course correction on either side. The argument by spokespersons of the Government, of Mr. Gandhi’s speech having been made on an international platform and therefore harming India’s image is facile, as in the age of Internet, every medium, be it Twitter, Whatsapp or whatever, is an international platform in effect.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The Government’s spokespersons are right in countering the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, who is essentially an immature, politically unaware, and an unsuccessful leader prone to making gaffes.

B.V. Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

Role of Governors

The Supreme Court of India has stated that the Governor of a State is but a shorthand expression for the State government, further stating that, “the two highest dignitaries (the President and Governor) in our constitutional scheme, must act not on their own, but in accordance with the aid and advice of the Ministers”. These statements, though said to be within the ambit of certain constitutional schemes, sound a bit too harsh for the common man to comprehend. Given the current scenario, it can send a wrong message that undermines these offices and raises questions about the very purpose of their posts. If the Governor has to act on the advice of the Ministers, then what is the need for him/her to act at all?

Sharada Natarajan,

Chennai

A ‘glorification’

One can well understand the memorable welcome given to Nelson Mandela after his years long incarceration; he richly and rightly deserved the reception. But can A.G. Perarivalan be equated with Nelson Mandela?

The detailed narration of a police official on the travails and tribulations of the mother of Perarivalan only denote motherly affection and love. To expatiate on this is purely the personal view of the officer. There are many of us who feel that the ‘celebrations’ and media ‘glorification’ of Perarivalan are shocking given his involvement in the assassination of a a former Prime Minister.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Clever bird

Crows are known for their intelligence and adaptability, with a vocabulary of sounds (Open page, “Omnipresent, wise birds”, May 22). It was Henry Ward Beecher who said, “If men had wings and bore black feathers, few of them would be clever enough to be crows.”

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Boost for sports

It is heartening that the Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to boost sports. That a WTA 250 event is to be held in September is spectacular. In addition, the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram from July is wonderful. There should be more schemes to encourage sporting talent in the State.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai