Letters to the Editor — May 19, 2022

Release and its message

By releasing A.G. Perarivalan, who was convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Supreme Court of India has finally spoken loud and clear in a landmark verdict. The verdict is also a wake-up call to expedite important hearings and enact prison reforms.

Adrian David,

Chennai

Having a prisoner in jail for an indefinite period defies logic and is against the much-hyped reformatory model of criminal justice. But for the judiciary, many Perarivalans would have to be languishing in prisons. It is also time the Supreme Court of India lays down firm guidelines to prevent people in constitutional positions from passing the buck in sensitive cases.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Perarivalan’s release was on the cards considering the oral observations of the Supreme Court of India in previous hearings. The divergent arguments as to who was to ultimately make the decision — the Governor concerned or the President of India — paved the way for the convict’s release. In the present analysis of his release, the active involvement of Perarivalan or his innocence in the assassination loses significance. One is also provoked to introspect whether the executive delayed its decision wantonly to force the judiciary to intervene and order his release. Politicians may have cleverly wanted to play it safe to ensure their image is not tarnished.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

It is a black day for India’s democracy. The assassination was noted for being a rarest of rare case, crores of rupees were spent in the very pain-staking and top-notch investigation, with the setting up of a special court and long trials to strive for justice. The death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. Now, one has the judiciary pronouncing its verdict — of ordering release. Is not assassinating a Prime Minister a crime? Should not there be life imprisonment?

The scenes of celebration by certain Tamil leaders herald an equally dark day for the State of Tamil Nadu. Those behind bars in this case are not patriots. Glorifying the convicts and ignoring what was an act of terrorism cast a shadow on the assassination, reducing it to a trivial and insignificant event. Finally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress are also ‘close’ political allies, so those who matter in the DMK ought to have considered the feelings of the family of the slain leader.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

The religion card

One does not have to revisit the past to know how the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute led to political mileage for the party in power now, and which continues to use the religion card to consolidate its rule. Genies out of wonder lamps are bound to stir up controversy. New India needs knowledge (‘Gyan’) to progress. And the Indian judiciary needs to put the genie back in the bottle.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

At a time when the country is grappling with pressing issues, vested interests seem hell bent upon whipping up communal passions. The ongoing attempts not only challenge the very spirit of the Places of Worship Act, but also threaten amity. It is hoped that good sense will prevail over religious bigots.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu