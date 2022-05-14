Letters to the Editor — May 14, 2022

Law Minister’s remark

The remark by the Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, that “nobody should cross the Lakshman Rekha”, with reference to the Supreme Court of India’s decision to freeze the sedition law, was uncalled for and in bad taste. In a functioning democracy where two pillars of democracy, the executive and the judiciary, have exclusive powers independent of each other, such a remark coming from a Minister in the government exposes the fact that the former is encroaching upon the prerogative of the latter — which is a sad thing.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

The Constitution clearly lays down the scheme of division of jurisdictions and powers between the organs of the state and vests each with the necessary rights and powers to counter any action by the other(s) should that become necessary. Given this, the Law Minister’s unsolicited remarks were most avoidable. Any step taken by the judiciary which may not be to the liking of the executive should be taken in the right spirit. Ministers should be restrained from making careless and threatening remarks aimed at the judiciary, as Mr. Rijiju has done.

G.G. Menon,

Thripunithura, Kerala

The Law Minister talking of a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and saying that the judiciary and the Government should respect the other amounts to taking a high moral ground. It is another matter that every ruling party has exploited and taken advantage of the provisions of the sedition law if it served and suited their agendas and interests.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Proper count

A fairly accurate count of India’s COVID-19 toll is precisely what this government does not want; it is unwilling to have any exercise that damages its ‘good image’ carefully built around the management of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Basically, the Government is playing to a domestic audience, many of whom very firmly believe that India handled the pandemic better than any other country. It is hard to imagine that this regime is totally unaware of the true magnitude of novel coronavirus-related deaths.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Custodial deaths

It is unfortunate that custodial deaths are back in the news in Tamil Nadu. This is partly because of the heartless behaviour of some policemen who resort to third degree methods; what is worse is that they escape punishment. The State has not forgotten the events in Sathankulam. Though the State is being governed under the able leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, custodial deaths are a blot on the law and order enforcers. Senior police officials should pay surprise visits to all police stations.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai