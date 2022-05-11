Letters to the Editor — May 11, 2022

Sri Lankan crisis

The swift and ugly developments in Sri Lanka, though not unexpected, have cost Mahinda Rajapaksa his high profile job (Page 1, “Amid rising violence, Mahinda Rajapaksa quits as Sri Lanka PM”, May 10). The crisis-ridden island nation is a clear example of how misgovernance and a failure to assess the pulse of the people can trigger violence, mass upheaval, and disorder. It will be a gargantuan task now to win over the trust of the people, restore peace and order, re-rail the battered economy and revive routine affairs. The ball is in the President’s court.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Let us hope that peace returns at the earliest. The government and the President should also step down before anger boils over. Sri Lanka should go in for fresh elections and the people elect a government they believe can bail them out of the current crisis.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai

Going forward, a new interim government, if formed, must be extremely vigilant as it has to tackle an economy that is in the doldrums. There is now a window of opportunity for India to prove that it is an all-weather ally of Sri Lanka.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is shocking to see the attitude of the Rajapaska family and its near desperation to cling to power. The family must take responsibility for its

actions and allow the formation of a new interim government.

Tanisha Joshi,

Pune

The resignation of the Sri Lanka Prime Minister was a step too late amid a worsening situation. The situation might not have turned very ugly, as it has now, had the Prime Minister taken this decision earlier. One hopes that the situation returns to normal soon.

Kamil S.V.,

Androth island, Lakshadweep

Bulldozer politics

The Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive is suspect in more ways than one (Page 1, May 10). The Supreme Court’s line, that it would not be reduced to a platform for political parties, could be reasonably construed as an indictment — that the drive is indeed motivated more by political calculations than any genuine concern for making the capital free of unauthorised constructions. That these “crackdowns” are happening largely in areas predominantly populated by the minorities and the underprivileged is conspicuous.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

Integration needed

The experience a differently-abled child and his parents had to undergo recently at Ranchi airport is regrettable. This is not a one-off episode. However this is not limited to airports and is commonplace in many public places which do not even have basic and disabled-friendly amenities. Pointing fingers is easy when society in general lacks empathy and compassion for fellow beings. A beginning has to be made, from the school level, wherein special children should not feel out of place.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh