GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Letters to The Editor — May 1, 2024
Premium

May 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Examination dates issue

The date for the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru’s computer-based All India Entrance Examination 2024 for Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.ASLP) falls on the same day as the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IAT), i.e., Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9.a.m. Many students who have completed Class 12 are now anxious on getting to know this as they want to appear and write both tests. Could the authorities/officials please look into this?

P. Murugiah,

Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu

Manual scavenging

Not only is the work of manual scavenging degrading, but it is also performed under extremely hazardous conditions. It is only when tragic incidents occur, the plight of manual scavengers come to light (“Manual scavenging continues despite ground breaking growth in all fields, says Madras High Court”, April 30). Sadly, the caste system ensures that the contributions of manual scavengers remain unrecognised in our country, ultimately leading to institutionalisation of this menial work. Ending manual scavenging is a huge challenge facing the country, and it calls for a comprehensive, sustained and multi-faceted approach that is result based. The Centre must identify manual scavengers and provide them alternate employment means, and infuse a sense of dignity in their lives. The country cannot allow a certain section of the society to engage itself in a most disgraceful practice for its livelihood.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.