Letters to The Editor — March 9, 2024

March 09, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The goal

International Women’s Day would impel us to focus on any number of issues that affect women. We have travelled far from the era of the Suffragette movement and voting rights for women to be dwelling on gender parity in this modern age. There is still a lot that is of significance to cover.

The question, as always, rests on delineating zones of empowerment of the individual, relative to that of the social group. And that defines the measure of the times. We may progress slowly on women’s empowerment, but it is important that there is no regression.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

‘Breathing free’ claim

If the Prime Minister’s claims, that Kashmir is touching new heights of progress and prosperity after the revocation of Article 370, and that locals are ‘able to breathe free’, are true, then why is the government delaying the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as demanded by local leaders? Further, the claim that over a lakh people attended the Prime Minister’s meeting in Srinagar has been contradicted by the former Chief Ministers. Is the picture really rosy?

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Decorum please

With the National Democratic Alliance attempting to retain power and the INDIA bloc attempting its first innings, the utterances and postings of those in their parties on social media and outside leave much to be desired. It is necessary that the leaders of all parties note the seriousness of the remarks made by the higher judiciary and the Election Commission of India that spokespersons refrain from personal attacks, messages of hate and provocative lines.

The heat generated in the election-surcharged atmosphere is understandable, but decorum in public space is what the people expect.

B. Sundar Raman,

Coimbatore

Something to hide?

The plea by the State Bank of India, the sole banker for the now defunct Electoral Bonds Scheme, seeking an extension of time for submission of details about the donors and the amounts on the ground that it is difficult is not convincing.

The matter has now reached the doorstep of the Supreme Court of India and the Opposition has already raised relevant questions. If the details do not emerge in time, the issue will lose relevance. It remains to be seen what happens (Page 1, “SC to consider contempt plea against SBI”, March 8).

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Postponing the release of the donor list will not only be against the interests of voters but will also militate against the very letter and spirit of the verdict. Given that campaign finance lies at the heart of the electoral process, the onus is on the State Bank of India to ensure that all information on those who purchased electoral bonds is made available to the public well before the Lok Sabha election is held.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu