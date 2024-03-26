Letters to The Editor — March 26, 2024

March 26, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Arrest, rally plan

The decision of the INDIA bloc to take out a rally to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (March 25) is ill-conceived. The contention that the arrest is political vendetta is unimpressive especially as Mr. Kejriwal did not respond to the Enforcement Directorate’s summons. Had he responded to the summons on time, he would have been in a position of strength. One must also not forget that unless the ED has substantial proof, it does not accost an individual. There must be enough material with the ED to hold Mr. Kejriwal guilty. The protest rally will be a blot on Mr. Kejriwal’s persona as a clean politician.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The planned rally by the INDIA bloc on March 31 will send a strong signal to the ruling party at the Centre after the series of moves against the Aam Aadmi Party. There are other vital issues that can be raised. With the BJP emerging unchallenged, there needs to be a movement with resolute aim to take on the party.

M.Y. Shariff,

Chennai

What makes Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest particularly alarming is the striking resemblance it bears to the tactics employed during the Emergency era. It also highlights the broader erosion of democratic norms in India. His arrest must serve as a rallying point for all who cherish freedom and democracy.

Aryan Gulati,

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Speech and remarks

Our political representatives seem to be breaching the line in their election speeches by using abusive language and being critical in a derogatory and harmful manner. Speech is a mighty force and our leaders must be mindful of this.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai