Letters to the Editor — March 26, 2021

Virus variant

Just when we thought we could begin to start heaving a sigh of relief with the vaccination drive picking up comes unsettling news — “‘Double mutant’ virus variant found” (Page 1, March 25). The Centre and States must inform people about the new strain even though it is believed to have no correlation with the rising second wave of cases. If that is so, why is there a surge in cases?

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

We are anxious and worried that this specific mutation will help the virus thwart vaccine efficacy. People should start thinking about the need to avoid the suffering of another lockdown. To avoid this, people should strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. As seen from the huge crowds at places of worship and in election meetings, there is scant respect for safety. Mass vaccination is the only hope now.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

It is literally a race against time. Scientists should clarify whether the present vaccines administered in India are effective against this new variant.

If the virus spreads uncontrollably, the entire system will break down. We need to strike a balance between saving people and the economy.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The sharp rise in cases across India after a lull is alarming. The report reveals the complexity in deciphering the changing behaviour of the virus. Whatever it may be, it can be better dealt with by adopting a comprehensive approach. The key tool is a social vaccine, i.e. appropriate behaviour. The media and the authorities have a greater role to play now.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

It is difficult to forecast how long the pandemic will linger on. It necessitates the adoption of mask wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing as a lifestyle change and an indispensable part of our lives. In this pandemic time, we must all submit to science and abide by what science requires us to do if we are to try our ‘luck’ at self-preservation.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Vote on Sri Lanka

Perhaps the major reason for India abstaining from voting against the UN Human Rights Council resolution on Sri Lanka is that the ruling BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, would not have wanted to face a discomfiting situation, paying a heavy price in Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Wisely, New Delhi chose to be neutral. This may have also been because it could not afford to upset Sri Lanka either since the island nation has great geopolitical importance for India in the context of China's ever-widening footprint there, in the economic sphere.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Good cinema

The purpose of any art activity is to educate, enlighten and entertain; in this regard, 90% of the films produced in India are bereft of these essential criteria. Sensitive and heart touching actions and stories with moralistic approaches are nowhere in the vicinity of recognition. The National Film Awards can help film-makers to do better, provided they are judicious in the selection of stories that can educate, enlighten and entertain. The participating actors, directors and others can also play a vital role in emancipating viewers from violence and vulgarity.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai