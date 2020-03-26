Letters to the Editor — March 26, 2020

Lockdown

The 21-day national lockdown (Page 1, “As COVID-19 toll touches 10, PM announces 21-day lockdown”, March 25)though in hindsight looks a bit belated, should be welcomed as the pandemic has begun playing havoc even in medically advanced countries. One wonders whether we procrastinated in screening international passengers, as a proactive action of early closure could have greatly prevented cutting transmission. Even delaying screening for domestic air passengers did not make sense, as local and international passengers often arrive or exit through the same points at many airports. The only bright part is that despite its political differences with the government of the day, the Opposition has not criticised the actions either during the janata curfew or the lockdown underway. While the government is making attempts to please the corporate sector with a slew of measures, the have-nots should also be taken care of equally; with such a prolonged shutdown, they are finding it difficult in making both ends meet.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The Prime Minister’s initiative to tackle the coronavirus pandemic by putting into effect a lockdown strategy is laudable. But what is disturbing is the still half-hearted approach and reach out to the downtrodden sections. How are they going to be insulated from the “hunger virus”? Many other nations have announced an economic package that takes care of many sections of society.

Shumara S. Muhammed,

Thamarakulam, Alappuzha, Kerala

As the whole nation is facing this type of a lockdown, perhaps for the first time, clarifications and a little elaboration on implementation would have been better. After all, basic necessities such as buying vegetables, or milk, or medicines cannot be done without a person going out. Door delivery of such essentials cannot work out for every one or at every place. A directive such as sending out one member of the family while going out to make purchases and the need for maintaining physical distancing could have helped stop the kind of rush one has seen in markets. In such a time, the police can also learn to be a bit more people-friendly rather than using this as an occasion to show their might by punishing so-called violators.

Such a step by the police will help make the public more confident about handling the situation.

There have been instances in Chennai where individuals seen walking on the roads have been stopped by police and then punished by being made to do sit-ups or ‘duck sitting’. The enforcing agencies could be a little more practical.

V. Hariharan,

Chennai

The challenge now is to convince people to not only stay indoors but also remain calm. People should be advised not to resort to hoarding that creates further hurdles for the government. Restrictions on the public and the availability of essential services should be honoured by civil enforcement agencies while also keeping in mind genuine requirements.

Varun Dambal,

Bengaluru

Albert Uderzo

It is with sadness that I read the report, “Albert Uderzo, co-creator of Asterix and Obelix, is dead” (‘World’ page, March 25).

The drawings of Uderzo not only greatly complemented the text, but also immensely enhanced one’s reading pleasure as well.

Surprisingly, in the book Asterix and the Chariot Race, in which Asterix battles his way across Italy, the name of a Roman chieftain is “Coronavirus”. Now that is called some foresight.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai