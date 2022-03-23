Letters to the Editor — March 23, 2022

Balancing act

India is in an unenviable position regarding its standing between two warring world powers. It cannot afford losing its all weather friend, Russia, and cannot annoy its all powerful, though fair weather friend, the U.S. It is anybody’s guess how far it can continue the difficult act of a tightrope walk. Given the quirky geopolitical situation, it is better that India continues its neutral stand between Russia and the West irrespective of the mounting pressures.

Pursuing peace

Much water has flowed down the river as far as the United Nations is concerned (Editorial page, “A Ukraine peace that needs a U Thant”, March 22). There is a need for a peace plan and related international commitments. The world should have woken up during the Afghanistan issue. It may take decades for Ukraine to find its feet again. The UN needs to get its act together in ensuring that wars are not solutions for any disagreement. As the writer states, we need men of the calibre of U Thant. But where do we get such men of steel!

The writer’s road map to peace does not come a moment too soon when there has been much wringing of hands across the globe but precious little being done to actually halt the war. Even if rather belated, UN Secretary-General António Guterres could set the ball rolling by sending his emissary to Moscow to find out its intentions and demands, and then send the same person to Kyiv. As the war has been triggered by the Ukraine President’s cosying up to the European Union and NATO, getting Ukraine to declare a formal, binding neutrality is a good proposition.

Back again

To foist a defeated leader on the people, as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is incorrect. While we boast about being a highly democratic country, following all its principles, this is something that should have been avoided. Surely, the BJP is not short or devoid of other leaders to head the government for a short period. Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami should have been firmly told to wait his turn for a few months and get himself elected first.

