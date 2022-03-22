Letters to the Editor — March 22, 2022

India’s stand

India now faces a situation where it could stand isolated. With its immense diplomatic clout in the comity of nations, India could have tried to broker a peace deal and save Ukraine in particular. Has New Delhi given up its principle of genuine non-alignment? Does its role stop with only rescuing its students? History and the world will not forgive India for its deep silence in a critical hour.

I can only think of these words by Nani Palkivala: “There are times in a country’s history when inaction and silence can be a culpable wrong, and we are living in such times”, which appeared as the ‘Five Doctrines of Nani Palkhivala’ in the February 1971 issue of Freedom First magazine.

S. Ragothaman,

Puducherry

Yes, India’s stand on the Ukraine crisis is deplorable, which has marred its image in the eyes of the world. Undoubtedly, India has to maintain a cordial relationship with Russia, but it cannot support mass bombing and Russia’s irredentist approach. India’s stand needs to be crystal clear. No fence sitting, please.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida

While there must be no two opinions on the fact that Russia’s invasion (with blatant violations of human rights) of Ukraine is totally wrong and unjustified, India’s reported call for an immediate end to violence and a peaceful settlement through mutual negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is also fully justified. As for the United States reportedly saying that India ‘should decide on which side they stand’, it should be remembered that the U.S. along with some western nations have never — to the best of one’s knowledge — called out or condemned Pakistan’s continued formenting of terrorist activities on Indian soil. On this issue, it is in fact these western nations that have to state ‘on which side they stand’ on Pakistan’s brazen cross border terrorist activities against India.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

Critics ought to know better. Let us not forget our country’s significant dependence on Russia for military hardware and fossil fuels. Our borders are under constant threat too. Will the critics offer tangible solutions for these ‘problems’? Will the West give India unconditional guarantees for massive collaboration and technology transfers in renewable energy and defence hardware manufacturing to fulfil India’s reasonable needs before expecting it to join the West in acting against Russia? If the recent handling of the COVID-19 vaccine issue is a pointer, the West’s shocking attitude is clear —it is self-interest that comes first. Therefore, India needs to be cautious when it comes to criticising Russia let alone voting against it.

A.Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The Ukraine conflict

The folly committed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in attempting to move his country toward the western bloc on the basis of empty assurances is now costing Ukraine dear.

Ukraine should have followed the examples of some other east European states, which chose to stay neutral after the Cold War.

Kyiv should have thought twice about challenging a powerful neighbour and be drawn into ‘big-power games’.

Mr. Zelensky’s dramatic rhetoric may be winning the information war and getting him empathy, but it is certainly not having any effect on the war on the ground.

Madhvi Sharma,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Proud of you, Sen

Ace badminton star Lakshya Sen might have gone down meekly in the All England Championship final to World No. 1 and Olympic Gold medalist Viktor Axelson but this in no way affects the achievements by the youngster (‘Sport’ page, March 21). If he continues playing they way he is, he will be a ‘world beater’.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Lakshya Sen’s dream run may have ended with a heart-breaking straight games loss, but we should realise that he lost the match to the World No.1. We are really proud of your achievements, Sen!

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai