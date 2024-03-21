Letters to The Editor — March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Governors, politics

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has quit from the gubernatorial office to contest in the general election. It has serious implications as far as the image of the high constitutional office is concerned. Mizoram Governor K. Rajasekharan quit in 2019 to take the political plunge. These cases strengthen the perception that political appointees to the office of the Governor never rise above political loyalties, instead damaging the credibility of the office.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

One has to respect institutional decisions. Once the Supreme Court suspended the sentence and stayed the conviction of former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy, State Governor R.N. Ravi is on weak ground not to swear him in again. It is the height of constitutional subversion. It is not clear under what provision of the Constitution the Governor is acting.

A constitutional functionary has an obligation to act fairly and not become a hindrance to democratic functioning. The Tamil Madu Governor has repeatedly acted against the interests of the State. It is high time he is recalled.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Remark, political row

To any discerning mind, it is clear and evident that the Prime Minister has been conveniently and purposely distorting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Shakti” remarks. The top leader is playing to the gallery for electoral gains. There should be a limit for stooping to conquer. People are not so naive and can see through the games politicians play.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala