GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — March 21, 2024
Premium

March 21, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Governors, politics

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has quit from the gubernatorial office to contest in the general election. It has serious implications as far as the image of the high constitutional office is concerned. Mizoram Governor K. Rajasekharan quit in 2019 to take the political plunge. These cases strengthen the perception that political appointees to the office of the Governor never rise above political loyalties, instead damaging the credibility of the office.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

One has to respect institutional decisions. Once the Supreme Court suspended the sentence and stayed the conviction of former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy, State Governor R.N. Ravi is on weak ground not to swear him in again. It is the height of constitutional subversion. It is not clear under what provision of the Constitution the Governor is acting.

A constitutional functionary has an obligation to act fairly and not become a hindrance to democratic functioning. The Tamil Madu Governor has repeatedly acted against the interests of the State. It is high time he is recalled.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Remark, political row

To any discerning mind, it is clear and evident that the Prime Minister has been conveniently and purposely distorting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Shakti” remarks. The top leader is playing to the gallery for electoral gains. There should be a limit for stooping to conquer. People are not so naive and can see through the games politicians play.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.