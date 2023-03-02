Letters to the Editor — March 2, 2023

March 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Proton beam therapy

The report, “Proton beam therapy out of reach for many with cancer” (Inside pages, March 1), was excellent and insightful. Considering the capital outlay needed for the equipment and the connected infrastructure, State governments must not fight shy of backing such projects, especially when State budgetary allocations towards public health and education are getting attention. The relatively low cost of medical treatment in India when compared to what it is in the U.S. is a redeeming factor. It must also be noted that a private health group has proved the efficacy of proton treatment, and at a lower cost than abroad.

P.M. Gopalan,

Chennai

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, cancer cases in India are likely to go up by over 12% from 2020 to 2025. Despite scientific advancements and the development of cutting-edge technologies for the detection and treatment of cancer, it is regrettable that the high cost of these therapies is a huge hurdle to cross for the poor and “medically underserved”. Combination therapy, that combines radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, including immunotherapy, has been found to be more effective, both in terms of the cost factor and better prognosis. Advanced treatments must be accessible for all those with cancer.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Focus on the senior citizen

A Minister may have made an insensitive remark about the increase in the pensioner base in India, in terms of numbers. The Minister must note that with the advancement of science, longevity has also increased. With the concept of nuclear families today, many senior citizens may not have the full support of their children. The mushroom-like growth of old age homes across India indicates that there are many who require attention. A separate Ministry for senior citizens is not an obtuse idea and may be thought of. Senior citizens need support when it comes to care, nursing, and even special assistance. When central and State Budgets are announced, there is very little comfort for the population above 60 years. Care for the elderly is something that bridges physical, mental and social aspects.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai