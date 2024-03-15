GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — March 15, 2024
Premium

March 15, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Democracy’s course

Political adventurism and its relentless onslaught on democratic principles, continue to ensure a precarious perch for democracy in India, on the three-legged stool of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. The onerous task of propping up democracy in the world’s most populous democracy is hardly the sole responsibility of the judiciary. Deeming political funding through electoral bonds as ‘unconstitutional’ by the judiciary led to the subsequent avowal by the Chief Election Commissioner to publish details of poll bonds ‘in time’. Whether an informed perspective on transparency and accountability influences the electorate is a hazardous guess.

Anthony Joseph,

New Delhi

Parched Bengaluru

The front-page photograph (March 14), of people in Bengaluru waiting with pots for water, paints a grim picture of the crisis.

The problem is not a resource-based concern, but an issue emerging out of poor policy implementation.

Water governance in the State and Bengaluru must be examined as a whole.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.