Letters to The Editor — March 11, 2024

Resignation of EC, impact

The resignation of the Election Commissioner (Page 1, March 10) will now focus on the nature and extent of the ‘working relationship’ between the government of the day and the Election Commission of India. Regardless of the degree of freedom the Election Commission enjoys under the present regime, it is essential that those who are entrusted with the responsibility of holding elections must realise that every citizen of this country wants an absolutely transparent electoral process at every stage. How fair the all-important Lok Sabha election is going to be ensured in these turbulent times remains to be seen.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Savagery on campus

The ‘Ground Zero’ page report (“Wires, belts and the death of a student”, March 9) was distressing to read. Irrespective of the political fallout of the issue and the CBI inquiry, we, as a society, need to ponder over the following. The distressing descriptions of the level of brutality that some students exhibited towards a fellow student make us wonder where we have gone wrong in raising the ‘next generation’. Such brutality is seen in times of war, where hatred is indoctrinated in the minds of the warring parties. But to treat a fellow student so mercilessly for alleged ‘misbehaviour’ is beyond comprehension. Or, is it that the boy’s tormentors were under the influence of substances that destroy rational thought? If this is the case, then drug peddling on campuses needs to be looked into. A government which is striving to bring in foreign varsities might well rethink how conducive an environment Kerala’s politics-ridden campuses provide for foreign entry. This incident might well turn out to be a dampener to the government’s efforts in that direction. The only solution is to allow the investigative agencies to conduct a fair inquiry and mete out the severest punishment to the guilty. Only then can India’s most literate State show itself to be ranking somewhere in the humanity index.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala

I am an 80-year-old reader and the report made me ill. I could not eat. Are we educating students or are we raising barbarians?

M.S. Nair,

Palakkad, Kerala

The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need to root out this ‘tradition’ or ‘campus ritual’. Ragging, often dismissed as harmless fun, can have serious consequences, as this case demonstrates. It not only affects the physical and mental well-being of students but also undermines the very essence of a healthy academic environment.

It is imperative for educational institutions to take strict measures to prevent ragging. This includes implementing anti-ragging policies, raising awareness about its consequences, and providing support systems for victims and survivors. Additionally, students must be encouraged to report incidents of ragging without fear of reprisal.

Anita George,

Thevara, Kerala

It is disheartening to witness the recurrence of incidents related to ragging, despite so-called preventive measures being in place. It is crucial for educational institutions to foster a safe and inclusive environment that promotes learning and mutual respect.

Krishna R. Nair,

Thevara, Kerala

I write this letter as professor and chairman of the department of biochemistry and microbiology in a college of science and technology in Kerala. The case is shocking, and is one that shames humanity and corrodes the values and purpose of education. Even more baffling is the vice- chancellor, dean and faculty members turning a blind eye. The existing University Grant Commission’s ‘Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging’ lack teeth. Stringent sections under the Indian Penal Code must be invoked against the perpetrators of such brutal crimes, which must serve as a deterrent to others.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram