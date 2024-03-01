Letters to The Editor — March 1, 2024

March 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

In Himachal Pradesh

It is a pity that the fate of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, one of the few States the party is in power in the country, is hanging by a thread (Page 1, February 29). It is quite common these days for leaders in the Opposition not to pause and to jump to any ruling party without batting an eyelid and announce that the move is in the ‘interests of the people of his/her constituency’. It is a pity that a party like the BJP, which boasts being a party with moral values, encourages this. The BJP’s slogan of a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ appears to be taking shape with a ‘Congress-yukt India’ (filled with Congress leaders) under its “Operation lotus”.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao

Hyderabad

Remarks and politics

It is appalling to hear unpalatable remarks being made by the Prime Minister of the country — “Time has come to drive DMK out, says PM” (Page 1, February 29). No one can forget the arrogance exhibited by the powerful ruling Congress party during the general election in 1967 and the poll outcome. The national parties should not forget that they have no presence of their own in Tamil Nadu and need the support of the Dravidian parties.

P.A.K. Murthy,

Chennai