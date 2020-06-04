Letters to the Editor — June 4, 2020

Grand plans

It is not surprising that the government of the day is pushing through projects that are unnecessary or could wait, using a one-off situation to further its agenda (Editorial, “Monumental hurry”, June 3). Its haste in accomplishing its pledge of privatisation even when the chips are down and with the economy spiralling out of control, is odd. The move by the top leader to promote indigenous manufacturing does not seem to be matched by the actions of the government. The urgency shown in initiating the humongous Central Vista project, in testing times, is disgusting when there are so many other issues that need immediate attention.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The nation is undergoing severe strain due to the pandemic. Therefore, what is the urgency for the Central Vista project? What happened to the new Legislative Assembly building in Chennai is still fresh in people’s minds — the fierce politics over its construction first resulted in its being called unsuitable and later led it to being converted into a hospital. What about the political drama in Andhra Pradesh over Amaravati? Is India so well-advanced to bear such lavish spending? It is better for the country and the common man that the government of the day holds widespread political consultations before incurring such a huge expenditure and to avoid the risk of project abandonment later. But will it listen?

Raja Sreenivasan,

Chennai

Access to e-learning

The education sector has been one of the first sectors to adapt to the pandemic crisis and begin various methods to help students and learners. Though online classes have become a go-to solution and a way to push ahead with the academic calendar, it has raised many concerns about cyber perils.

But more important is we should not forget that there are many who are unable to avail of this facility due to economic problems. There are children from poor families in danger of being left out of e-learning. Experts say the government can go about e-learning using TV channels and radio. Perhaps community radio and television can help. Kerala has already initiated programmes on TV which have been lauded for planning and content.

It is time the Indian electronics industry comes up with low-cost, state-of-the-art technological devices that can be used for online learning. Many poor children will be grateful.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

It is unfortunate that a Class X student “hailing from an impoverished family”, in Malappuram, Kerala, is said to have ended her life as she was unable to attend online classes for want of a smartphone (“Death of Class X girl triggers protests”, June 3). As there are bound to be lakhs of students who do not have access to online classes, Education Departments should have checked and made the necessary arrangements before starting these classes. For officials to now prepare a list of houses that lack facilities to access online classes is a classic case of locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai