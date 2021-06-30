Letters to the Editor — June 30, 2021

Relief measures

In the Government’s new stimulus package, one wonders whether there will be any takers for the five lakh free tourist visas given the adverse publicity earned during the second wave. More steps are needed to shore up the battered economy.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Public sector units

Privatisation need not be the panacea for reversing the ills that affect public sector units in India (Editorial page, “Reopen the files, reconsider privatisation”, June 29). As the writer suggests, India needs to have a closer look at the Chinese strategy on this issue. As far as legacy PSUs are concerned, selling them outright is inadvisable. India is a democracy and the Government must consider all aspects. Banking is one area which the Government needs to be very careful about what it does. The Government can also think of retaining a residual stake of at least 25%.

Abhinandan Prasad,

Sangli, Maharashtra

A road map

Of late, the quick, decisive and just verdicts being passed by the Supreme Court offer us hope. The road map spelt out for the Chief Justice of India by former Supreme Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran is relevant in a time as this. The words, ‘commitment to the cause of justice, concern for the common man’ should percolate to every level of the judiciary in our country.

Dr. Jessie Lionel,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu