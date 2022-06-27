Letters to the Editor — June 27, 2022

Maharashtra politics

Maharashtra is witnessing the usual game politicians play — that of large-scale defections, which is an offshoot of personal ambition, which disrespects and tears to shreds the will of the people that is so sacrosanct in a democracy (Page 1, “Ban orders in Mumbai as MLAs’ offices attacked”, June 26). And, it is now spilling on to the streets. Whatever might be the reason for the crisis, the verdict of the people which handed over governance to the MVA Alliance must be respected and honoured. If the drama is a manifestation of the “national party” taking revenge on the Sena, its once all-weather ally, for deserting the Hindutva bandwagon, the writing on the wall for India’s future is clear: it looks rather bleak, as an unbridled ideology has only meant communal unrest and giant retrograde steps for India, nationally and internationally. One hopes that the crisis in Maharashtra is doused soon by well-meaning politicians — if there is anyone who still exists in that category — and the voters’ will and democracy are redeemed.

Dr. George Jacob,

Kochi

Verdict and after

Without going into the merits of the case attributed to activist Teesta Setalvad and former Indian Police Service officer and whistle-blower R.B. Sreekumar, one cannot help observing what is perceived to be the revengeful and ugly haste with which an FIR was filed against them accusing of criminal conspiracy and other offences under the IPC (Page 1, “Teesta, former IPS officer detained”, June 26). The development is a not so-veiled a threat to those who risk pointing an accusing finger at the powers that be.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The detention and arrest are most unfortunate and disturbing so soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict. Tragic incidents did happen in Gujarat. Hundreds were killed and injured. Many of those affected have yet to process what happened to them and the direction of their lives. Has the truth about what actually happened in Gujarat been revealed?

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the ‘larger conspiracy’ angle in the 2002 Gujarat riots has brought down the curtain on the much-protracted, yet closely-followed case. Still it cannot be said that the verdict has entirely dispelled lingering doubts about the role of those who were cleared by the SIT.

The Gujarat riots constituted a turning point in the political careers of some political figures, even multiplying their political fortunes. But these personalities ought not to forget the point that former leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee emphasised: the need to observe ‘raj dharma’.

Acting against those who sought justice for the riot victims might have a chilling effect on the defenders of human rights and leave the victims with no one to take up the cudgels on their behalf. Sadly, the judiciary did not empathise with Zakia Jafri and give her a sense of closure.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu