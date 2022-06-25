Letters to the Editor — June 25, 2022

Wounding democracy

Throwing all democratic norms to the wind, the ‘national party’ (Page 1, “Shinde says rebel Sena group has support of ‘national party’,” June 24) appears to be bulldozing its way to overthrow State governments which do not follow its diktats. Whatever the final outcome is, the sordid political drama in Maharashtra has shamed democracy and right-thinking Indians. It is time the people of our great country expose and end such political antics.

We have heard it from the horse’s mouth — rebel party leader Eknath Shinde’s revelation about who was behind the entire operation of splitting the Shiv Sena. The strength and the confidence of Mr. Shinde appear to be emanating more from this ‘national party’s’ support than the number of MLAs owing allegiance to him. The primary reason for the revolt is only a fig leaf for disguising the truth: a hankering for power. The ‘national party’ seems to believe that it is divinely ordained to rule every State; in the process, it has lost its moral compass. The political drama in Maharashtra is an indictment of the ‘national party’ for damaging the cause of democracy by taking advantage of disparate parties, ideologies, ambitions and loyalties in the furtherance of its interests.

Recruitment, reform

The Agnipath scheme has implications for the economy, employment in general and politics. There are sections of society with all their basic needs fulfilled and living a comfortable life; so they may not understand the uncertainty involved in a four-year contract. In rural India, the job of a jawan is considered to be of “very high value”; now, that is at stake. The top political leadership has to introduce some sensible modifications. If the scheme is about reforms in the defence sector, then they have to be for the benefit of the youth of India who aspire to serve the forces for a longer term.

Ooty’s ‘highland’ tigers

The report that a tiger has been spotted near Udhagamandalam town can send a shiver down the spine of residents (June 24). But it is good news from an ecological point of view. It should spur the Forest Department to ensure that a secure habitat is ensured for the ‘highland’ tigers.

