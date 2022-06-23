Letters to the Editor — June 23, 2022

Presidential candidate

The decision made by the ruling NDA government to nominate Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate for India’s presidential elections in July is laudable. Ms. Murmu represents real empowerment as her journey in life is very inspiring. Despite personal setbacks she dedicated her life to public service. Let us hope that she will do justice to the post.

Mejari Mallikarjuna,

Visakhapatnam

It is certainly a smart move and the NDA has stolen a march over the Opposition. Ms. Murmu’s background is sure to send a message of pride and hope to Adivasis. On the other hand, the Opposition must blame itself for failing to rise to the occasion.

If Ms. Murmu wins, it is hoped that it does not remain a development of mere optics. It should infuse an urgent sense of direction and spirit in the Government to protect the rights of, and deliver justice to, Adivasis, many of whom are oppressed for trying to defend their constitutional and human rights.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

With the formal announcement of Ms. Murmu as the candidate of NDA and Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition’s candidate, the die has been cast.

The NDA’s choice underlines the resolve and commitment of the ruling combine towards the uplift of the weak, the marginalised and the underprivileged. Ms. Murmu’s life is an ideal example of hard work and perseverance.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Agnipath and message

The message from the Agnipath saga is that India’s youth must begin to look at self-employment in a serious way rather than don the cap of a job seeker and be subjected to shocks. Equipping our youth with the necessary skills in a vocation of their choice will help them get self-employed and with dignity. There are many programmes offered by governments to also enable them to seek loans through banks. What is needed is ending the absence of information as well as pulling down bureaucratic hurdles so that they are able to avail the benefits of programmes. Longer loan repayment periods at soft interest rates will help their small projects to become viable. In the absence of any big push for employment generation in the private as well as in the public sectors, self-employment should be encouraged by all means.

Brij Bhushan Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

It has been interesting to read some of the readers’ letters (Letters to the Editor) on the Agnipath scheme. The more pertinent question to ask is: why spend a king’s ransom in constructing another Parliament house or pander to the comforts of top bureaucrats and Ministers? The Government could have ensured the welfare of committed and patriotic young people. Taking care of our military personnel does not begin and end with patriotic films and songs. There needs to be a budgetary rethink and solutions to supporting their welfare.

Somdatta Goswami,

Bengaluru

Chennai rains

A spell of rain in Chennai has resulted in stagnation of water on many roads. Rain harvesting points are filled with dust or stones while storm water drain networks are filled with water. Has the city administration forgotten the flooding of 2015? Will the city be ready for the northeast monsoon?

K. Pradeep,

Chennai