Letters to The Editor — June 2, 2023

The Sengol episode

The ruling party in power at the Centre seems to have found a stick, in the shape of the Sengol, to beat the Congress with, politically. The concept of the Sengol is incompatible with the concept of a democratic form of government as it represents a system of monarchy or even autocracy. A political twist has been given to the Sengol episode (Inside pages, “Govt. claims of Sengol signifying transfer of power are manufactured lies: N. Ram”, June 1). Who knows; a succeeding government, in case there is a different political composition, may even decide that the rightful place for the Sengol may be elsewhere, and not inside the House.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

Speeches made abroad

It has almost become a ‘habit’ for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to describe our country’s leader and happenings in the nation in a manner that evokes much disappointment.

I am sure that speeches and opinions can still be presented in a strong yet dignified manner. What political advantage does Mr. Gandhi think can be had by this? Is he not tarnishing his own image?

Jayakumar A.V.,

Thrikkakara, Kochi, Kerala

‘Problem’ animals

The story of Kerala’s elephant rice king, ‘Arikompan’, continues to dominate the headlines. The main issue that can be understood from the story is this: a shortage of food and free roaming habitats. Forest Departments need to ensure that there are adequate grasslands that can serve as ideal habitats for wild elephants. With man-animal conflicts on the rise in India, this issue needs to be looked into. Translocation should also mean transferring the animal to a far-off place, and not close to where it was found roaming.

Q. Ashoka Chakkaravarthy,

Chittur, Palakkad, Kerala